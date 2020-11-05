Pella Reserve Windows Update Historic Philly Building
on November 5, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Philadelphia, PA
Age of Structure:
Originally built in 1985-1987
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire building
Products Used:
We worked with Domus Construction and JKRP Architects to provide Pella Reserve windows for the historical Witherspoon building in downtown Philadelphia.
Matching replacements to the historical building's original windows was of the utmost importance. We were able to do so by matching the custom extruded brick mold on the second floor.
The replacement honored the history of the building while also giving the beautiful building the update it deserved. The Witherspoon now stands tall, as beautiful and historic as ever, but with much better energy efficiency!
