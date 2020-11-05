<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Reserve Windows Update Historic Philly Building

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on November 5, 2020

Before

Exterior view of historic Witherspoon building with old windows

After

Exterior view of historic Witherspoon building with new wood windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Philadelphia, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Originally built in 1985-1987

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire building

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

We worked with Domus Construction and JKRP Architects to provide Pella Reserve windows for the historical Witherspoon building in downtown Philadelphia.

Matching replacements to the historical building's original windows was of the utmost importance. We were able to do so by matching the custom extruded brick mold on the second floor.

The replacement honored the history of the building while also giving the beautiful building the update it deserved. The Witherspoon now stands tall, as beautiful and historic as ever, but with much better energy efficiency!

