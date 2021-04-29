Pella Wood Windows Complete Rutgers Center for Adult Autism Services Community Center

Rutgers University wanted to create a place where impactful and compassionate services could be provided to adults with autism. We were so excited to help them reach this goal by installing Pella Contemporary Architect Series picture windows into the new Rutgers Center for Adult Autism Services Community Center. Working closely with the national Pella Architectural Services Team, we were able to come up with a “storefront solution.” This inventive solution allowed the building to keep the clean aesthetic lines on the exterior of a storefront system while also allowing the interior to showcase the warmth and beauty of a natural wood finish.

By working with our Pella Engineers, we were able to make sure our durable windows could handle a variety of wind speeds by incorporating a nested steel stud. This steel stud also allowed for more glass space to be showcased since it has narrower mullions than a typical wood frame. Our in-house team utilized CAD programming to be sure the measurements and angles were precise so that the architect's design could come together.

The Rutgers Center for Adult Autism Services Community Center will be able to better serve adults with autism spectrum disorder and will act as a model for other institutions. We are so excited that our Contemporary Architect Series wood windows are a part of such a welcoming environment that will open doors to new relationships, prominent research, and a sense of community.