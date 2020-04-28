<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Pella Wood Windows Used in Award-Winning Remodel

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on April 28, 2020

double hung wood windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Havertown, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows

We worked with Third Generation Contracting to provide Pella® Lifestyle Windows for this beautiful kitchen remodel in Havertown, Pennsylvania.

The wood double-hung windows paired beautifully with the marble countertops and white cabinets of the kitchen. Third Generation Contracting did an amazing job at harmonizing the style of the kitchen to create a beautiful and modern space.

The remodel turned out so well that Third Generation Contracting won the Delchester NARI award for best residential kitchen. We're proud of to have been apart of this award-winning remodel!

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now