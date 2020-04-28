Pella Wood Windows Used in Award-Winning Remodel

We worked with Third Generation Contracting to provide Pella® Lifestyle Windows for this beautiful kitchen remodel in Havertown, Pennsylvania.

The wood double-hung windows paired beautifully with the marble countertops and white cabinets of the kitchen. Third Generation Contracting did an amazing job at harmonizing the style of the kitchen to create a beautiful and modern space.

The remodel turned out so well that Third Generation Contracting won the Delchester NARI award for best residential kitchen. We're proud of to have been apart of this award-winning remodel!