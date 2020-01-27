Philadelphia's Pella Platinum Certified Contractors

Our highest level of partnership has been awarded to four Philadelphia area businesses. These Pella Platinum Certified Contractors have held this designation for several years in a row and continue to be great partners on home projects.

They are truly the best of the best! Read what makes them platinum-level partners, in their own words.

Fedale Roofing and Siding

The success story of G. Fedale Roofing and Siding is filled with commitment to family, integrity, excellence and skill. After years of working for some of the best in the industry, Glenn took his knowledge, skill and a little bit of faith and stepped out on his own. His humble beginnings were marked with long days, hard work and dedication to a dream that he knew could one day be fulfilled. Along with support from Glenn's wife, Laura, the business grew from a few employees working out of the family garage to a multi-million-dollar company that's built on core values and now celebrates thousands of satisfied customers.

Through our business, we instill family values through the way in which we carry out our work. For 13 years we have built our business on the principle that delivering superior service at a reasonable rate will grow satisfied repeat business and referrals. These principles serve to strengthen our employee morale and the pride we show in our work.

Austin Hepburn Installs Windows and Doors

We have been replacing windows and doors in the Main Line area for 23 years and are proud to be your local Pella Platinum Certified Contractor. We specialize in window and door installation in the Radnor, Pennsylvania area.

We are an award-winning window replacement and installation company that prides itself on the quality of our work. Because we are local, we understand what types of window and door styles work best with your home.

We promise to maintain a high quality of work and fair prices for all of our customers. No messing around with pricing or half installation jobs. We promise to make sure you are completely satisfied and will do whatever it takes to make sure you are.

Dreams Unlimited Builders

We are a family-owned company with over 200 years of expert experience. Our craftsmen have maintained a respectable reputation in the suburban Philadelphia construction industry and will continue that reputation for future generations.

Our mission is to provide quality workmanship and unsurpassed customer service at a fair price to our customers. As a family-run business, we value the opinions and input of all of those who choose to build their homes with us. You can find comfort in the fact that you will be involved in as much of the building process as you like.

Catalfano Builders, LLC

We are a family-owned and operated roofing business located in Oreland, Pennsylvania, that has been providing roofing installations, repairs and remodeling in suburban Philadelphia for over 15 years. We maintain the highest standards of professionalism and have financing available for those who wish to take advantage of it.

At Catalfano Brothers, we value all of our customers! That is why our customers make us No. 1 for all of their roofing needs in Oreland, suburban Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley.