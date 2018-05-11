<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Privacy Shades Without Curtains

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on May 11, 2018

Before

drafty old vinyl double-hung window

After

new vinyl casement window replacement

Project Scope

Drafty old windows led these New Jersey homeowners to a window replacement project. They wanted energy efficient windows with added privacy. It was important to have privacy without having to hang curtains. 

We replaced the old double-hung windows with new wood casement windows. The new casement windows have between-the-glass shades that allow the homeowners' the privacy they desire without having to hang curtains or window coverings. We also replaced the sliding patio and added the same between-the-glass shades for more privacy.

