Privacy Shades Without Curtains
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on May 11, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
New Jersey
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole House
Products Used:
Drafty old windows led these New Jersey homeowners to a window replacement project. They wanted energy efficient windows with added privacy. It was important to have privacy without having to hang curtains.
We replaced the old double-hung windows with new wood casement windows. The new casement windows have between-the-glass shades that allow the homeowners' the privacy they desire without having to hang curtains or window coverings. We also replaced the sliding patio and added the same between-the-glass shades for more privacy.
