Replacement Casement Windows Enhance Airflow

The homeowner of this Landenberg, Pennsylvania, home is a WWII veteran who was stationed at Pearl Harbor and built this addition to his home himself — including installing the windows.

We wanted to get the original look of the addition just right. In order to do this we left a lot of wood exposed.

We upgraded the porch by replacing old double-hung windows with new vinyl casement windows for enhanced airflow. The homeowner and our whole team love how project turned out and think it upgrades the space but also keeps with the overall look of the home.