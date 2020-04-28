Replacement Picture Window Improves Energy Efficiency

The foyer window in this Whitehall, Pennsylvania, home was leaking and letting air into the space. Given the size of the window, this was making the entryway quite chilly.

The homeowners loved the original look of their foyer and didn't want to compromise the beauty of it.

We were able to match the original look and style of the foyer with a replacement wood window from the Pella® Lifestyle Series. The new window improves the energy efficiency of the foyer, but maintains the original beauty of the space.