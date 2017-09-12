Replacement Project in Middletown, DE

The homeowners of this 23 year old Middletown, DE home were seeking high quality products to replace their unsightly original builder-grade windows, entry doors, and sliding patio doors. The original windows and doors had peeling paint and unsightly finishes.

The customers chose Pella because of our high quality products and ability to provide multiple product lines to meet the needs of their home, budget, and energy efficiency requirements. They chose double-hung wood windows throughout the house. We replaced the old patio door with a new sliding patio door for updated aesthetics and better performance. A beautiful fiberglass entry door was added to the front of the home to increase curb appeal.