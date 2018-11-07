Replacement Windows Eliminate Draft In Tudor-Style Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on November 7, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Philadelphia, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
These Philly homeowners needed to replace the windows throughout their Tudor-style home to eliminate the drafts in the large estate.
We installed wood casement windows with custom grilles.
The new wood windows have eliminated the draft and improved energy efficiency in the home. The homeowners are very pleased with their beautiful new windows.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.