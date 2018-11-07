<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Windows Eliminate Draft In Tudor-Style Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on November 7, 2018

philadelphia home gets new wood casement windows with custom grilles

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Philadelphia, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

These Philly homeowners needed to replace the windows throughout their Tudor-style home to eliminate the drafts in the large estate.

We installed wood casement windows with custom grilles.

The new wood windows have eliminated the draft and improved energy efficiency in the home. The homeowners are very pleased with their beautiful new windows. 

