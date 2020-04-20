Replacement Windows & Entry Door Boost Curb Appeal of Harleysville Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on April 20, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Harleysville, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire front of home
Products Used:
This Harleysville, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to upgrade and update the exterior appearance of their home.
To do this, we installed vinyl double-hung windows from the Pella® 250 Series and replaced the previous traditional grilles with prairie grilles to upgrade the appearance of their windows. The homeowners also and wanted to completely redo the look of their entryway. They wanted the look of real wood without having to worry about the maintenance of wood and the potential for it to wear down, so we installed a new low-maintenance fiberglass entry door system with a wood-look finish and decorative glass.
The homeowner loves the new elevated look of their home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.