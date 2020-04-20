<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Windows & Entry Door Boost Curb Appeal of Harleysville Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on April 20, 2020

Before

Front exterior view of home with old windows and entry door

After

Front exterior view of home with new vinyl windows and fiberglass entry door system

Project Scope

This Harleysville, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to upgrade and update the exterior appearance of their home.

To do this, we installed vinyl double-hung windows from the Pella® 250 Series and replaced the previous traditional grilles with prairie grilles to upgrade the appearance of their windows. The homeowners also and wanted to completely redo the look of their entryway. They wanted the look of real wood without having to worry about the maintenance of wood and the potential for it to wear down, so we installed a new low-maintenance fiberglass entry door system with a wood-look finish and decorative glass. 

 The homeowner loves the new elevated look of their home.

