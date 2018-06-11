Whole-Home Window Replacement Eliminates Draft
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on June 11, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Newark, DE
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire house
Products Used:
The owners of this home in Newark, Delaware, were looking to replace their old drafty windows for new windows that were easier to clean.
The customers decided to use the wood double-hung windows for this project. It was a pocket installation method that allowed for the customers to keep their existing frames.
These new windows provided a light aesthetic but improved the functionality and energy efficiency of their windows.
