Whole-Home Window Replacement Eliminates Draft

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on June 11, 2018

Before

Proline window replacemet

After

Window Replacement-whole house

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Newark, DE

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire house

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows

The owners of this home in Newark, Delaware, were looking to replace their old drafty windows for new windows that were easier to clean.

The customers decided to use the wood double-hung windows for this project. It was a pocket installation method that allowed for the customers to keep their existing frames.

These new windows provided a light aesthetic but improved the functionality and energy efficiency of their windows.

