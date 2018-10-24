Replacement Windows in Greenville Cabin Eliminate Draft
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on October 24, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Greenville, DE
Age of Structure:
40 years old
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
These Greenville, Delaware, homeowners needed to replace their old drafty windows in this 40-year-old rustic cabin. They wanted new windows that offered better energy efficiency and fit the aesthetic of the cabin.
We replaced the old windows with new wood casement windows with black exterior aluminum cladding. The new windows updated the aesthetic of the cabin and eliminated the draft.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.