Replacement Windows in Greenville Cabin Eliminate Draft

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on October 24, 2018

side view of greenville cabin with new wood casement windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Greenville, DE

  • Age of Structure:

    40 years old

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

These Greenville, Delaware, homeowners needed to replace their old drafty windows in this 40-year-old rustic cabin. They wanted new windows that offered better energy efficiency and fit the aesthetic of the cabin. 

We replaced the old windows with new wood casement windows with black exterior aluminum cladding. The new windows updated the aesthetic of the cabin and eliminated the draft.

