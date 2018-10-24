Replacement Casement Windows with Triple-Pane Glass Provide Efficiency and Comfort in Sunroom

Our team at Pella of Philadelphia worked with Jenkins Home Solutions to install replacement windows on this beautiful Haddonfield, New Jersey home's sunroom.

These Philadelphia homeowners wanted to be able to enjoy their sunroom throughout the changing seasons, but their inefficient, single-pane windows couldn’t maintain a comfortable temperature year-round. When looking for solutions, we prioritized energy efficient window options that were aimed at improving the space’s overall comfort.

Window Replacements for Energy Efficiency

Ultimately, we replaced these windows with new triple-pane, wood windows to help keep the space energy-efficient while also adhering to this Philadelphia home’s overall aesthetic. As such a large feature of this sunroom, it was important that the new windows felt cohesive to the style goals of the homeowners. At Pella of Philadelphia, we also offer a wide range of finishes and colors that can be used to further personalize your window replacements.

Another facet of temperature regulation, the casement windows in this space — which are hinged on one side and open outward via the turning of a handle — also allow for maximizing ventilation. Casement windows are a popular choice for sunrooms due to their simplistic, open concept that facilitates better natural light and views.

Searching for energy efficient window inspiration for your next project? Let us guide you through the window replacement process and schedule a consultation today.