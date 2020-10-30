Rutter Roofing and Exteriors Achieves Pella
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
Rutter Roofing and Exteriors is known for employing top-level craftsmen and using high-end materials. They do reliable and honest work and are extremely hardworking. We have been proud to call them partners for quite some time now. Today, however, we are delighted to announce that this year they’ve reached the Pella Platinum status and will be recognized as a “Platinum Pella Certified Contractor” in 2021.
None of this could have been accomplished without the solid partnership between Cory Rutter and his team at Rutter Roofing. Working with Pella and Pella Sales Representatives Jeff Sheard and Nick Coyne, Rutter has booked 83 jobs with Pella in 2020.
Rutter Roofing and Exteriors was started by Cory Rutter over a decade ago. They cover a large service area and continue to be a family-owned and operated company. This is an aspect of their company that shines brightly when working together that comes through in their quality service and our enduring partnership.
”We employ top-level craftsmen and use high-end materials. We are here to do work right the first time, be reliable and honest, give back to our community, and provide an atmosphere for our hard-working men and women to provide for their families while helping to protect yours.”
We look forward to partnering with this wonderful company not only as they become Platinum Pella Certified Contractors in 2021, but for years to come!
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.