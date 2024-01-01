Pella Windows & Doors of Plymouth Meeting serves customers northwest of Philadelphia with quality windows and doors and excellent customer service. We’re part of a network of Pella distributors that has delivered product knowledge and expert installation to the area since 1965.

Our showroom is located on historic Germantown Pike and shares a parking lot with the Plymouth Meeting Mall. If you are traveling from the Pennsylvania Turnpike off Interstate 476, take the third mall entrance on your right hand side to find our showroom.

The Pella of Plymouth Meeting showroom first opened in August 2021 and features the latest technologies and designs to create a great customer experience for residents of Blue Bell, Lafayette Hill, Galdwyne, Wayne, Ambler, King of Prussia, Phoenixville, Malvern, Bryn Mawr and Doylestown.