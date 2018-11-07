Sliding Glass Doors Transform Garage into Beautiful Pool House
on November 7, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Haddon, NJ
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Garage/Pool House
Products Used:
This Haddon, NJ homeowner was not utilizing their garage space and saw an opportunity to transform it into a pool house. The garage doors were removed and sliding patio doors with black aluminum cladding were installed on the front and side of the garage. The new sliding patio doors allow for easy access to the pool area and allow more natural light into the pool house. When the summer months are over the homeowners can still use the space for storage in the winter months.
