Sliding Glass Doors Transform Garage into Beautiful Pool House

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on November 7, 2018

Before

before image of philadelphia garage turned into a pool house

After

after image of philadelphia garage with sliding patio doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Haddon, NJ

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Garage/Pool House

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This Haddon, NJ homeowner was not utilizing their garage space and saw an opportunity to transform it into a pool house. The garage doors were removed and sliding patio doors with black aluminum cladding were installed on the front and side of the garage. The new sliding patio doors allow for easy access to the pool area and allow more natural light into the pool house. When the summer months are over the homeowners can still use the space for storage in the winter months.



