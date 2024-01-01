Philadelphia Sliding Glass Doors
Sliding Patio Doors Give Your Home More Space and Sunlight
In the booming Philadelphia housing market, people are flocking to the densely-packed urban neighborhoods. In traditional Philly row homes and single-family residences, light and space are at a premium. Sliding glass doors help solve both problems.
With large glass panels, sliding patio doors flood the room with natural light. The sliding panel glides along a track within the frame, saving square footage out on your patio and in your home. The extra space and sunlight make sliding glass doors an appealing option for hip neighborhoods in the heart of the city, like Graduate Hospital, as well as the more spacious, natural surroundings of Philadelphia suburbs like Berwyn.
Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, gliding door, sliding deck door
