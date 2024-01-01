<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Philadelphia Sliding Glass Doors

Sliding Patio Doors Give Your Home More Space and Sunlight

In the booming Philadelphia housing market, people are flocking to the densely-packed urban neighborhoods. In traditional Philly row homes and single-family residences, light and space are at a premium. Sliding glass doors help solve both problems.

With large glass panels, sliding patio doors flood the room with natural light. The sliding panel glides along a track within the frame, saving square footage out on your patio and in your home. The extra space and sunlight make sliding glass doors an appealing option for hip neighborhoods in the heart of the city, like Graduate Hospital, as well as the more spacious, natural surroundings of Philadelphia suburbs like Berwyn.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, gliding door, sliding deck door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

French Sliding Patio Doors

Philadelphians love the traditional, wood look of French patio doors because they fit with their colonial, Victorian, and Cape Cod-style homes. Wooden sliding doors provide the look of traditional French patio doors, but with the added benefit of more usable space because they slide on a track instead of swinging open on hinges. If your windows have grids, add some grilles in the same pattern to match your sliding glass door with your windows for a cohesive look.

Colonial Style

As the birthplace of the United States, it’s no surprise that colonial homes are common in Philadelphia. This architectural style is all about symmetry, and sliding doors fit in with the use of symmetrical squares and rectangles. Colonial style is a throwback to the old world. Brass hardware and grilles add an air of dignity and elegance to your sliding glass door, giving you a style befitting of the Founding Fathers.

Victorian Style

Victorian homes are more common in Pennsylvania than the rest of the Northeast. The style originated in Great Britain and was brought to the original 13 American colonies. Victorian style is ornate and traditional. Wood sliding glass doors can match your intricate interior wood trim. Sliding doors with side windows using sidelights and transom windows add more detail and enhance the existing architecture of your home.

Modern Style

Other Philadelphia homeowners are looking to modernize their traditional homes, whether it’s an addition, upgraded kitchen, remodeled bathroom, or new windows and doors. Modern sliding doors offer smart styling and clean sightlines with minimalist touches. The sleeker, thinner frames give you more glass and visible light.

Product Lines

Philadelphia Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Window panes of glass with Advanced Low-E will help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood with aluminum cladding, vinyl, and fiberglass are low maintenance and can help stand up to extreme weather.

Weather Protection

Prepare wood doors for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers. EnduraClad® and EnduraClad® Plus exterior finishes resist fading and look great for years.

