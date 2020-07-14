Sliding Patio Door with Blinds Gives Quakertown Homeowners Control
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on July 14, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Quakertown, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
Quakertown, Pennsylvania, homeowners had an old patio door that was giving them energy efficiency problems and letting in too much natural light. The homeowners wanted more control over how much light entered the home throughout the day.
We installed a 250 Series vinyl sliding patio door with built-in blinds to give the homeowners the amount of control they desired. They also said they love having a clearer patio view through the gridless sliding patio door when the blinds are open.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.