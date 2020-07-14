Sliding Patio Door with Blinds Gives Quakertown Homeowners Control

Quakertown, Pennsylvania, homeowners had an old patio door that was giving them energy efficiency problems and letting in too much natural light. The homeowners wanted more control over how much light entered the home throughout the day.

We installed a 250 Series vinyl sliding patio door with built-in blinds to give the homeowners the amount of control they desired. They also said they love having a clearer patio view through the gridless sliding patio door when the blinds are open.