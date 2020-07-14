<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Sliding Patio Door with Blinds Gives Quakertown Homeowners Control

Pella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on July 14, 2020

Before

Exterior view of original sliding patio doors with white trim and grilles

After

Exterior view of replacement 250 Series vinyl sliding patio door with white trim, built-in blinds

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Quakertown, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

Quakertown, Pennsylvania, homeowners had an old patio door that was giving them energy efficiency problems and letting in too much natural light. The homeowners wanted more control over how much light entered the home throughout the day.

