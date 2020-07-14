Sliding Vinyl Windows Improve Energy Efficiency for Sun Room

The homeowners of this 69 year old home in Huntingdon Valley needed to replace the old jalousie windows that were inoperable and inefficient in their sun room. There was also an old bow window that needed to be replaced due to the failing seals on it. We installed vinyl sliding windows for this project. Vinyl is a low maintenance material with a high quality look. The new windows in the sun room are much more functional and energy efficient than the old windows.