Sliding Vinyl Windows Improve Energy Efficiency for Sun Room
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on July 14, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Huntingdon Valley, PA
Age of Structure:
1950
Area of Structure Involved:
Sunroom
Products Used:
The homeowners of this 69 year old home in Huntingdon Valley needed to replace the old jalousie windows that were inoperable and inefficient in their sun room. There was also an old bow window that needed to be replaced due to the failing seals on it. We installed vinyl sliding windows for this project. Vinyl is a low maintenance material with a high quality look. The new windows in the sun room are much more functional and energy efficient than the old windows.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.