Sliding Window Replaces Bay Window in South Philadelphia Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on September 5, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
South Philadelphia, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room/Entryway
Products Used:
This South Philadelphia homeowner had an old, damaged bay window that was affecting the curb appeal and energy efficiency of her home.
She really wanted to replace the bay window with a different window that was more in line with her lifestyle, was low-maintenance, and would still fit her budget.
We replaced the old bay window with a sliding window from the Pella® 350 Series and the homeowner loves it! The replacement window is much more energy efficient and ups the overall curb appeal of the home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.