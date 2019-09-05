Sliding Window Replaces Bay Window in South Philadelphia Home

This South Philadelphia homeowner had an old, damaged bay window that was affecting the curb appeal and energy efficiency of her home.

She really wanted to replace the bay window with a different window that was more in line with her lifestyle, was low-maintenance, and would still fit her budget.

We replaced the old bay window with a sliding window from the Pella® 350 Series and the homeowner loves it! The replacement window is much more energy efficient and ups the overall curb appeal of the home.