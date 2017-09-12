Solution for Historic Home in Gladwyne, PA

We replaced the second floor windows of this historic home in Gladwyne, PA. The windows being replaced were original to the 117 year old home and were inefficient. The maintenance was becoming overwhelming. The homeowners really wanted efficient windows provided by a reputable company. The windows also needed to recreate the historic look and integrity of the home. The customer wanted to add Pella's patented Rolscreens® to the windows. The customer chose wood casement windows to replace the double-hung windows.

Pella's Architect Series Reserve™ product line was perfect for this historic home because it offered the features and aesthetics that the customer requested. Our expert installers seamlessly integrated the windows into the home with beautiful results!