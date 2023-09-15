Pella Windows Help Resurrect St. Joseph's Place

DESCRIPTION

St. Joseph's Place is a new affordable senior living community by Catholic Housing & Community Services, which serves low-income seniors aged 62 and older. The community consists of 50 stylish, comfortable apartment homes that were created through a thoughtful rehabilitation of the historic St. Joseph Parish Elementary School, blending modern living with historical architectural features.

Pella's Reserve wood and Impervia fiberglass products are featured in this historical community. The designs by Kramer + Marks Architects preserved the structures' historic elements, while creating a new addition to unify the buildings. Along with apartment units, St. Joseph's Place will feature a community room, food cupboard, laundry, lounges and on-site social services for residents. Domus Construction was the contractor for this project. Domus is a Philadelphia based general contractor established in 1976 on the foundation of impeccable business ethics and a willingness to solve problems for customers. They have been an invaluable partner of Pella.

Combining natural beauty with energy efficiency and strength, wood windows are available in traditional, modern, or historic styles. Revel in the authenticity of meticulously designed windows created for those who refuse to settle for anything less than extraordinary. Available in both contemporary and traditional styles, Pella Reserve windows help bring your vision to life with uncompromised attention to detail and intentional innovations. Pella Impervia products are engineered to withstand the rigorous performance requirements of a commercial building, so you can trust them to perform in your home.* Suitable for all climates, our fiberglass windows and patio doors help you create a comfortable home year-round.

*Pella Impervia windows and patio doors have a performance grade of LC or higher. For information on product ratings see www.pella.com/performance.