Sun Room Remodel Featuring Hinged Patio Doors

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on November 14, 2018

interior shot of hinged french patio doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Greater Philadelphia, DE

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio Door

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

We added two sets of hinged French patio doors to this beautiful sun room in Philadelphia. The homeowners can now enjoy easy access to their deck used for outdoor entertaining. This project was done with Helenski Contracting and Mark Wagner Construction. We also worked alongside local interior designers to create the vision for this beautiful project.











