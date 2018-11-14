Sun Room Remodel Featuring Hinged Patio Doors
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on November 14, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Greater Philadelphia, DE
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio Door
Products Used:
We added two sets of hinged French patio doors to this beautiful sun room in Philadelphia. The homeowners can now enjoy easy access to their deck used for outdoor entertaining. This project was done with Helenski Contracting and Mark Wagner Construction. We also worked alongside local interior designers to create the vision for this beautiful project.
