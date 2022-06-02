Swarthmore College Updates Dorms with Black Casement, Double-Hung, and Custom Windows While Preserving History

Swarthmore College is a private liberal arts college named after the town it is located in, Swarthmore, PA. Founded in 1864, Swarthmore is one of the earliest coeducational colleges in the U.S. Situated on a 425-acre campus, the area is filled with historic buildings that landed the campus as one of the nation's most beautiful by Travel + Leisure in 2011. Preserving that proud history was of extreme importance for Swarthmore's leadership.

Swarthmore College was looking to update their Mertz Hall dormitories and opted for a window replacement. They wanted to maintain the building's original historic look and feel, and make sure it also aligned with the historic character of the other buildings around it.

Our team worked with Target Building Construction to install wood double-hung and casement windows. We made custom templates to ensure the half circle with awning window would fit seamlessly. We also verified the fit of our windows with all of the other existing openings. We used a clad subsill to help with water shedding and to raise the windowsill to meet the existing interior windowsill.

The new black double-hung and casement windows go beautifully with the building's stone exterior.