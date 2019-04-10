Tattoo and Design Studio Wins Preservation Award After Renovating a Historic Church
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on April 10, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Philadelphia, PA
Age of Structure:
150 years old
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Building
Products Used:
The owner of True Hand Tattoo & Design bought this beautiful old church in Philadelphia and decided to renovate and restore it to make it the new home of his business. We installed a mix of wood special shape, awning & casement windows throughout the building. Our sales team got creative with the unique shape in order to get the perfect fit for the old church. The new windows have updated the aesthetic of the building and improved functionality. The owners are extremely happy with the beautiful new windows and can't wait to open their new tattoo parlor.
