<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Tattoo and Design Studio Wins Preservation Award After Renovating a Historic Church

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on April 10, 2019

old church building gets new wood casement awning and special shape windows

Project Scope

The owner of True Hand Tattoo & Design bought this beautiful old church in Philadelphia and decided to renovate and restore it to make it the new home of his business. We installed a mix of wood special shape, awning & casement windows throughout the building. Our sales team got creative with the unique shape in order to get the perfect fit for the old church. The new windows have updated the aesthetic of the building and improved functionality. The owners are extremely happy with the beautiful new windows and can't wait to open their new tattoo parlor.



Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now