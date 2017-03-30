Technology Upgrade in Berks County, PA
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on March 30, 2017
Before
After
Project Scope
Products Used:
This 40 year old Berks County home had all windows and doors replaced with built in smart home technology. This project was installed with energy efficiency in mind. The customer had very high expectations that the work being done would not dramatically impact the look of the home but wanted the incredible new smart home technology.
