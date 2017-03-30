<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Technology Upgrade in Berks County, PA

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on March 30, 2017

Before

old wood windows

After

wood casement windows and wood special shape windows with smart home technology

Project Scope

This 40 year old Berks County home had all windows and doors replaced with built in smart home technology. This project was installed with energy efficiency in mind. The customer had very high expectations that the work being done would not dramatically impact the look of the home but wanted the incredible new smart home technology.






