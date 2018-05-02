Traditional Look with Integrated Light Technology for Wayne Home
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on May 2, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Wayne, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio, multiple windows
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Wayne, Pennsylvania, home wanted to replace their windows and patio door to get better performance while maintaining the historical and traditional look of their home.
Both the wood double-hung windows and new patio door featured our integrated light technology (ILT) for the look of true divided-light panes. This provides historical accuracy.
