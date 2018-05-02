<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Traditional Look with Integrated Light Technology for Wayne Home

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on May 2, 2018

wood double-hung kitchen window

Project Scope

The homeowners of this Wayne, Pennsylvania, home wanted to replace their windows and patio door to get better performance while maintaining the historical and traditional look of their home.

Both the wood double-hung windows and new patio door featured our integrated light technology (ILT) for the look of true divided-light panes. This provides historical accuracy. 

