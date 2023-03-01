Trending Replacement Window Options for Philadelphia Homes

Among the many window styles and looks, there are a few popular choices for window replacements and new construction windows that continue to trend in the Philadelphia area. Let’s explore a few and see how they could suit your home.

Black Windows

Black windows are a popular trend that aren’t going anywhere anytime soon! A black window finish makes a bold statement and adds a contemporary touch to your home.

At Pella of Philadelphia, we offer a variety of materials that can be finished in black. For example, you could go for one of our ultra-durable and modern fiberglass frames. Choosing a sleek fiberglass frame means creating clean lines for a contemporary look, as well as being able to expect long-lasting performance and strength.

Another option is to choose classic wood windows. At Pella of Philadelphia, you can get a black finish or a black stain on your wood windows. Classic for a reason, wood windows have timeless style and provide amazing energy efficiency. Adding aluminum clad to your wood windows' exterior can help make them more durable against the elements. This clad can also be customized in color to fit your modern home’s look.

Lastly, you can choose from our affordable vinyl windows. These windows offer style and performance at a budget-friendly rate. For our vinyl windows, you can also pick a dual-color option that allows for different colors on the interior and exterior of your home. For example, you can opt for windows with a black exterior for all the curb appeal and a bright, white interior to make the inside of your home feel larger.

Double-Hung Windows

Double-hung windows are a popular choice for replacement windows in Philadelphia. The main benefits of these windows are their classic and ease of use. Double-hung windows consist of two operable sashes, so you can open your windows from either the top, bottom, or both for increased ventilation. Along with being easy to use, double-hung windows are also easy to clean.

Cleaning the inside of your windows is simple, but now you can also clean your window’s exterior easily. All you have to do is tilt your window sashes inward and voila – easy cleaning access! This feature is especially great for rooms that aren’t on the first floor, which can be more difficult to clean.

Double-hung windows are another window style that can be customized to your home's aesthetic with the frame materials that fit your needs. For example, by adding a double hung window with a natural wood stain, you can bring the warmth and rustic beauty of traditional wood windows to your home.

If you want a contemporary look, you can choose to go with double hung fiberglass windows. Our Impervia® fiberglass frames have thin, sleek frames, so you update a more traditional window style like double-hung windows with a modern touch.

Casement Windows

Casement windows are hinged on one side and swing outward to the left or right. These windows can be easily opened and closed with a crank that folds away when not in use.

Another new and innovative option to open and close your windows is our easy-slide operator, which uses the same simple motion as dimming the lights with a dimmer switch. Casement windows work well in hard-to-reach areas, like over the kitchen sink or bathtub. Casement windows also provide excellent energy efficiency when they are closed and let in the natural breeze when opened to refresh your home.

A great accessory to casement windows, our Pella screens come in a multitude of options. Adding a screen won’t interfere with the operation of the window. Pella of Philadelphia offers a variety of screen types to fit your needs, including hidden screens and our proprietary retractable Rolscreens, which are available for casement windows and sliding doors.

Lastly, casement windows are great for any style of home. Their sleek window frame can help to bring a contemporary feel to your home. Plus, their large, unobstructed glass space can let in lots of natural light. If you are looking for replacement windows that are a bit more traditional, you can add one of our grille patterns to the window to offer visual appeal and design interest.

See the Local Window Replacements We've Completed in Philadelphia

Our team at Pella of Philadelphia has helped many local homeowners transform their houses with replacement windows. Learn more about what we have accomplished here:

This stunning new home on the Main Line in Paoli, PA, features black windows. The black wood windows offered a beautiful contrast to the white siding and added a contemporary look to the home.

We helped transform a house in West Chester, PA, with historically accurate double-hung windows. The replacement double-hung windows were able to match the existing windows while updating and improving the durability and functionality.

Our team completed full frame window replacements in this Newark, PA, home. We replaced the home's old, single-pane windows that were showing signs of damage and were inefficient. The new vinyl casement windows added curb appeal to the house, improved energy efficiency, and modernized the home.

There are many options to choose from when it comes to replacement windows. Let us help! Schedule a free in-home consultation to speak with one of our representatives.