Unique Black Fiberglass Windows Update Historic Philadelphia Apartments

A Historic Window Replacement Project: Updating a Landmark

The beautiful apartment complex known as the Carl Mackley Houses in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is a historic landmark included in the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Our Philadelphia commercial team worked with Kramer + Marks Architects to remodel this apartment building and bring new life to its historic structure.

Check out the project details below to get a better understanding of the location’s fascinating history and to see how new replacement windows from Pella reinvigorated its style.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE CARL MACKLEY BUILDINGS

Originally named Juniata Park Housing, this private apartment complex was built in 1933 as single-family apartments. The Carl Mackley Houses were the affordable housing option for the working masses throughout the Great Depression in Philadelphia and are representative of a much bigger labor movement. In fact, the apartment complex was named after Carl Mackley, a twenty-two-year-old hosiery worker who lost his life protesting during the 1930 H.C. Aberle Company Strike.

Our team at Pella of Philadelphia was honored to work on such an important historic landmark for the city and loved using our signature Pella windows to refresh the Carl Mackley Houses.

PROJECT DETAILS: NEW FIBERGLASS WINDOWS FOR DURABILITY

Material Solution: Fiberglass Replacement Windows

For this project, we wanted to ensure that the new replacement windows for this property would provide ample durability and style. We opted for our Pella Impervia line of fiberglass windows, a strong and resilient window material that can handle the wear and tear of daily use.

Functional Solution: Replacement Awning Windows

Of particular importance to this project was finding a way to merge functionality with a cohesive aesthetic. As a solution, we installed a dynamic, custom window unit for the stairwells composed of different window styles.

In this unit, each pane of glass is its own window mulled into a combination to keep sight lines consistent over the entire opening. At its center, operable awning windows allow fresh air to flow through, while the unique design in its entirety ensures ample natural light.

Style Solution: Black Window Finish

At Pella, our windows come in a variety of materials, colors, and finishes that can align with your project’s design. For this project, the black finish on the fiberglass windows adds to the building's contemporary look. It ultimately modernizes the apartment complex and creates a bold contrast against the bricks, updating the property’s curb appeal and tying its new style together.

Overall, the replacement commercial fiberglass windows on this apartment complex provide the building with improved curb appeal, durability, functionality, and comfort. We were so glad to be able to aid in updating a piece of history in our local Philadelphia area. Looking to start your own window replacement project? Schedule a consultation with one of our experts today.