Vinyl Replacement Windows Update Home's Energy Efficiency and Add Curb Appeal
on April 19, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Jamison, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This home in Jamison, PA got single- and double-hung replacement windows with grilles to enhance its aesthetic and energy efficiency. Our team worked with Hunterdon Homes, LLC to update this home and improve its functionality. The new white vinyl windows boost its curb appeal and bring in lots of natural light, and the grilles add some charm and visual appeal.
