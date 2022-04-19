<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vinyl Replacement Windows Update Home's Energy Efficiency and Add Curb Appeal

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on April 19, 2022

Exterior of home's front facade featuring new white vinyl windows

Project Scope

This home in Jamison, PA got single- and double-hung replacement windows with grilles to enhance its aesthetic and energy efficiency. Our team worked with Hunterdon Homes, LLC to update this home and improve its functionality. The new white vinyl windows boost its curb appeal and bring in lots of natural light, and the grilles add some charm and visual appeal.



