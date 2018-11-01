Vinyl Sliding Windows Replace Old Aluminum Windows in Bensalem Home
on November 1, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Bensalem, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of Home
Products Used:
This Bensalem, PA homeowner needed to replace their old aluminum windows with a more functional option. We installed vinyl sliding windows for this project. The homeowner wanted a different color than what they previously had, so they chose the Almond vinyl sliding windows which matches the home perfectly. The new vinyl windows provide more energy efficiency and better functionality to the home.
