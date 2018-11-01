<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vinyl Sliding Windows Replace Old Aluminum Windows in Bensalem Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on November 1, 2018

Before

sliding window replaces old aluminum window in philadelphia home

After

after image of philadelphia home with new vinyl sliding windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Bensalem, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of Home

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Windows, Vinyl Windows

This Bensalem, PA homeowner needed to replace their old aluminum windows with a more functional option. We installed vinyl sliding windows for this project. The homeowner wanted a different color than what they previously had, so they chose the Almond vinyl sliding windows which matches the home perfectly. The new vinyl windows provide more energy efficiency and better functionality to the home.





