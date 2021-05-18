Virtua Birthing Center Benefits from Lifestyle Series Windows

The Virtua Birthing Center in Vorhees, New Jersey, wanted to create a place where expecting mothers can feel comfortable and have privacy while they bring new life into this world. We worked with the builder, Rycon Construction, and architect, Kitchen & Associates, to bring this vision to life. Our salesperson, Kevin Camarote, was able to help the birthing center take full advantage of our Lifestyle Series fixed casement windows by including features like grilles, blinds-between-the-glass and Sound Transmission Class (STC) glass.

The grilles were placed inside the insulated-glass panes while the blinds can be accessed through a hinged-glass panel. A 2” exterior muntin bar was applied to make the fixed casement windows look like double-hung units. The blinds between the glass allow light to come in or when it's time, the blinds can be closed to create a secluded environment.

We installed STC glass in the birthing rooms to cut down on the amount of outside noise that could enter the room. While the rest of the project featured triple-pane units with hinged-glass, the birthing rooms featured 5mm/3mm STC Insulated-glass. The alternating thickness of the glass decreases the noise vibrations as they pass through, allowing for an even quieter environment for mothers and their newborn babies. We are so happy to have been a part of this project. We hope that the staff, mothers and babies enjoy the welcoming, peaceful space that we helped create.