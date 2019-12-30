Voorheers Entry Door Replacement Gives Home More Beautiful Entryway

The homeowner of this Vorhees, Pennsylvania, home wanted an upgraded door that would let more light into their home.

We recentered and smoothed out the entryway in order to correctly install a new door with a transom window to improve the look of the entryway.

The Dark Mahogany plank door is taller than its predecessor. The transom window and sidelights with Stella glass bring more light and beauty to the entryway. The homeowner loves the additional light that their new front door system provides as well as the overall look of the home.