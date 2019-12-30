<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Voorheers Entry Door Replacement Gives Home More Beautiful Entryway

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on December 30, 2019

Before

Vorheers home before installation of new Pella entry door

After

Vorheers home after installation of Pella dark mahogany entry door with Stella glass

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Voorhees, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entry Door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowner of this Vorhees, Pennsylvania, home wanted an upgraded door that would let more light into their home.

We recentered and smoothed out the entryway in order to correctly install a new door with a transom window to improve the look of the entryway.

The Dark Mahogany plank door is taller than its predecessor. The transom window and sidelights with Stella glass bring more light and beauty to the entryway. The homeowner loves the additional light that their new front door system provides as well as the overall look of the home.


