What do Pella Architectural Representatives Do?

At Pella, we are passionate about what we do and are here to help. Our Architectural Representatives are here to support architects in any capacity that we can. And "What we do” is quite a lot, as the possibilities that Pella affords are nearly endless. There are hundreds of configurations available throughout our product lines and combinations that you may not know are possible. In addition to the nearly endless combinations, you can count on unparalleled Pella service, U-value, R-value, sound transmission, customization and service offerings that add up to value.

The fenestration of a building is a large and important part of a commercial structure and there’s a lot of information to consider when specifying. On taller buildings, Design Pressure Calculations and DP ratings certainly start to enter the mix of importance, but so do scheduling and sequencing. This is especially true in colder weather were getting the trades to work in a heated or conditioned building means faster everything. As a partner in your project, we aim to make the process as seamless as possible and we are with you from design through the final install and beyond — meaning our service continues well beyond install.

We recognize that every project is unique, and bring experience to the drafting table so that smart decisions are made early.

The Heavy Lifting