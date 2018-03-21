Authentic Replacement Entry Doors Project
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on March 21, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Greater Philadelphia, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Garage/Mudroom
Products Used:
Fiberglass Entry Doors, Architect Series Entry Doors
The homeowners of this Philadelphia home needed to replace two of their entry doors, but wanted to keep the authenticity of the original doors. To do this we added more glass to the new entry doors to let in more light.
