White Wood Windows Shine in Home With BH Design and Build

For this home in Wyomissing, BH Design and Build wanted to put windows in the home that were both beautiful and energy efficient. They really wanted to strike a classic yet modern and high-end look, so we installed wood double-hung and casement windows throughout the home. These wood windows have exterior aluminum cladding to help protect against the elements.

We also installed a beautiful wood entry door and a sliding patio door in the back of the home. The style of wood windows and doors used, paired with the grilles, perfectly complements this beautiful new home.