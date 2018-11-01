<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Window & Door Replacement Provide Better Energy Efficiency for Landsdale Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on November 1, 2018

Before

before image of philadelphia home with new vinyl double hung windows and doors

After

back after image of philadelphia home with new vinyl double hung windows and doors

Project Scope

Improving energy efficiency and updating the aesthetic were the top priorities for the owners of this Landsdale, Pennsylvania, home. This project consisted of a few different replacements.

First, we installed white double-hung windows. The new windows provide better functionality than the previous windows and are traditional and blend into the exterior of the home beautifully.

For the second part of this project, we installed a fiberglass entry door and a French hinged patio door. The homeowners decided to use a blue finish on the entry door along with a storm door. The replacement project resulted in a beautiful and energy-efficient home.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now