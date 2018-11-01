Window & Door Replacement Provide Better Energy Efficiency for Landsdale Home

Improving energy efficiency and updating the aesthetic were the top priorities for the owners of this Landsdale, Pennsylvania, home. This project consisted of a few different replacements.

First, we installed white double-hung windows. The new windows provide better functionality than the previous windows and are traditional and blend into the exterior of the home beautifully.

For the second part of this project, we installed a fiberglass entry door and a French hinged patio door. The homeowners decided to use a blue finish on the entry door along with a storm door. The replacement project resulted in a beautiful and energy-efficient home.