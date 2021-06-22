Smart Window and Patio Door Security Options from Pella

Window Security

SureLock. The SureLock system pulls the window sash up and in to secure it tightly against the weatherstripping to create a strong seal.

Unison Lock System. Our patented unison lock is available on our casement and awning wood windows as well as our vinyl series. The unison lock system secures these windows in two places using just a single fold-away crank. This handle won’t interfere with any window treatments as it folds neatly out of the way. This hardware comes in several different colors and aesthetics to suit a variety of styles.

Cam-Action Lock. On our single-, double-hung and sliding windows, we have an exclusive cam-action lock that is designed to improve window security and create a strong seal by reaching out and grabbing the opposing sash to pull it into the other sash. The cam-action lock system is available on our Impervia, Reserve Traditional, Architect Traditional and Lifestyle Series windows.

AutoLock. The AutoLock hardware does what it says, it automatically locks the windows when they are shut. All you have to do is simply close the window, and it will automatically lock. You can confirm that it is locked and that’s it. You don’t have to worry about if you locked it, it just is locked. This is available on our vinyl 250 Series windows.

Vent Stop. Another enhancement is the vent stop. This can be operated manually and restricts how far the bottom sash of a double-hung window can open. The sash is only allowed to open up to four inches by a window opening control device unless it is intentionally disengaged, then the window can be opened more. This added precaution means that your kids can’t open the window more than they should, making it safe and providing you comfort knowing it exists. This feature is available on our vinyl windows.