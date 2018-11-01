Window Installation for New Dormer on Historic Home

The owner of this 1800's home in Hockessin, Delaware, needed windows for the new dormer addition to his home. He had already been replacing the other windows in the home with our Architect Series® double-hung windows.

We installed the same type of window into the new dormer. The homeowner still has a few more windows to replace with Pella, but he is very pleased with the new addition and perfect match to the existing windows. A special thanks to Chisel Creek Construction on the new addition to this home.