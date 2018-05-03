<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Window Replacement for Energy Efficiency

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on May 3, 2018

Before

old wood window with peeling paint

After

new wood double-hung window replacement

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Wilmington, DE

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Unknown

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows

The homeowners of this Wilmington, DE home wanted to improve the efficiency while keeping the historical accuracy when it came time to replace their windows. We did just that with the new wood double-hung windows.



