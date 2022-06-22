Window Replacement for Every Room in Your Philadelphia Home

There are many different types of windows out there. Each window has its own benefits, style, and function. Let’s discuss a few popular choices for Philadelphia homes and how each type of window and door fits into the different rooms that make up your home.

The Different Windows and Their Benefits

Casement windows: Casement windows are a popular window replacement choice because they offer lots of glass space for illuminating your home with natural light. When opened, they also maximize ventilation. This window type is hinged on one side and opens outwards with the turn of a handle. With no muntins (a bar or rigid supporting strip between adjacent panes of glass), casement windows offer a clean, unobstructed view. These can be used in combination with non-operable windows like picture windows, or as a component of bow windows, so you can still have lots of glass space and airflow.

Our team replaced double-hung windows on a Landenberg, PA, home with vinyl casement windows. The switch to casement windows meant more airflow and more glass space to upgrade the look of the home’s new addition.

Their large glass space and thin frame options can give your home the modern look you want while also providing ventilation. Casement windows can be perfectly placed in your bedroom, living room, or home office area to provide you with the maximum amount of light and ventilation. Other spaces that benefit from the air circulation that casement windows provide are the kitchen and bathrooms. Many homeowners place casement windows by their kitchen sink because they are easy to open and close and bring in the light and airflow kitchens need.