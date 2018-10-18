Window Replacement for Historic Camp Hill Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on October 18, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Camp Hill, PA
Age of Structure:
1920's
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to replace the windows in their 1920s home. They wanted to update the exterior look of their historic home, replacing the old windows with new windows that would match the architectural style.
Matching the historical authenticity wasn't an issue with our Architect Series® Reserve line. We installed wood double-hung windows throughout.
The new wood windows increased energy efficiency while maintaining the original look of the home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.