<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Window Replacement for Historic Camp Hill Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on October 18, 2018

Before

before image of camp hill home with new wood double hung windows

After

after image of camp hill home with new wood double hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Camp Hill, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    1920's

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows

This Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to replace the windows in their 1920s home. They wanted to update the exterior look of their historic home, replacing the old windows with new windows that would match the architectural style. 

Matching the historical authenticity wasn't an issue with our Architect Series® Reserve line. We installed wood double-hung windows throughout.

The new wood windows increased energy efficiency while maintaining the original look of the home.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now