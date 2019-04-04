Window Replacement for Historic Golf Clubhouse
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on April 4, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Newton Square, PA
Age of Structure:
1928
Area of Structure Involved:
Side of building
Products Used:
This historic golf clubhouse in Newton Square, PA home needed to replace several sets of windows. The windows needed to match the original wood beams exactly so we made templates and created rendered drawings to ensure accuracy.
Pella's Architectural Solutions team provided the architectural drawings and the project was a complete success. It was a seamless transition from old to new and really improved the look of the building.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.