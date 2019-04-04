<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Window Replacement for Historic Golf Clubhouse

on April 4, 2019

Before

before image of newton square building with new wood casement windows

After

after image of newton square home with new wood casement windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Newton Square, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    1928

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Side of building

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows. Casement Windows

This historic golf clubhouse in Newton Square, PA home needed to replace several sets of windows. The windows needed to match the original wood beams exactly so we made templates and created rendered drawings to ensure accuracy. 

Pella's Architectural Solutions team provided the architectural drawings and the project was a complete success. It was a seamless transition from old to new and really improved the look of the building.

