Window Replacement for Historic Wayne Home Renovation
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on February 21, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Wayne, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowner of this Wayne, PA home wanted to completely renovate their home while keeping the historical intricacies and beautiful details of the home. We installed wood double-hung windows throughout the home. The homeowner selected Pella’s Architect Series® Reserve™ windows which are known for their attention to historical detail and would help preserve the look of the home. The new windows have updated the look of the home while keeping the original historic look and have also updated the energy efficiency of the home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.