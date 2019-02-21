Window Replacement for Historic Wayne Home Renovation

The homeowner of this Wayne, PA home wanted to completely renovate their home while keeping the historical intricacies and beautiful details of the home. We installed wood double-hung windows throughout the home. The homeowner selected Pella’s Architect Series® Reserve™ windows which are known for their attention to historical detail and would help preserve the look of the home. The new windows have updated the look of the home while keeping the original historic look and have also updated the energy efficiency of the home.