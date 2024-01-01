Excellent windows not only make your home look great, they play a key role in giving your home natural light, safety during severe weather and provide insulation and energy efficiency. If you want to improve your home, replacing your old windows could be your next upgrade project.

Here are some signs it may be time to consider upgrading your windows. Your windows have physical damage like cracks. You’re noticing drafts, water seepage, or condensation within the window itself. Nearby carpet or furniture has become faded. Your electric bills have slowly crept higher without other explanation.

If you’re experiencing any of the previously mentioned issues, upgrading to windows with modern technology and stylish features can benefit your Philadelphia home. Our windows have multiple features and styles that may be a great fit for your home.