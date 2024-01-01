Buying Replacement Windows in Philadelphia
Excellent windows not only make your home look great, they play a key role in giving your home natural light, safety during severe weather and provide insulation and energy efficiency. If you want to improve your home, replacing your old windows could be your next upgrade project.
Here are some signs it may be time to consider upgrading your windows. Your windows have physical damage like cracks. You’re noticing drafts, water seepage, or condensation within the window itself. Nearby carpet or furniture has become faded. Your electric bills have slowly crept higher without other explanation.
If you’re experiencing any of the previously mentioned issues, upgrading to windows with modern technology and stylish features can benefit your Philadelphia home. Our windows have multiple features and styles that may be a great fit for your home.
Slide 1 / 4
50% Off Qualifying Installations1
AND
No Payments, No Interest for 12 Months2Claim Offer
The Benefits of Window Replacement
Pella Windows feature energy-saving technology that can make a difference in your comfort and energy use because we use multiple planes of glass and Low-emissivity (Low-E) glass coatings. A layer of argon gas in between the glass can offer extra insulation from both hot and cold air. Additionally, we use thermal testing to test our windows for thermal efficiency and cycle test our products thousands of times to simulate long-term performance of all key components.
Of course, our windows also come in a variety of customizable styles and hardware choices so your windows will be made specifically for your Philadelphia home!
Getting Started with Window Replacement
The first step in the window replacement process is to assess your current windows for issues. The second step is to research window types, installation options, and pricing before you start shopping. Lastly, you can call Pella, visit a local showroom, or schedule an in-home consultation to explore what is available.
During your consultation, a representative will help you find the right windows to meet your desired budget and needs.
Window Considerations for Philadelphia’s Climate
Our windows have multiple features that can hold up in your climate while delivering efficiency to your home. At Pella, we are proud of the strength and durability of our windows. Some of our windows can even handle hurricane-force winds and withstand debris impact. Considering Philadelphia’s cold winters and hot summers, you’ll want windows built with materials that can withstand the elements of both.
No matter the weather, our windows are built to last in your climate. Whether you’re looking to keep your home safer or add greater energy efficiency, upgrading your windows can help.
- During freezing winters, insulated glass helps keep extreme temperatures outside. Once the sun comes out, the insulation can protect your home from harmful UV rays.
- In the summer you can Keep your home comfortable — and protected from the heat — with Low-E insulating glass that will also help keep energy costs down.
- Keep your home energy efficient with double or triple pane windows that fill with insulating gas for added efficiency.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Choose Pella?
Pella Windows and Doors offers more than just high-quality, durable products. Quality, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability are at the heart of everything we do. Since 1925, we have been proud to provide only the best products.