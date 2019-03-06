Window Replacement Preps Queen Village Home for Sale
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on March 6, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Queen Village, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The owner of this Queen Village, Pennsylvania, home wanted windows that would modernize the home and update the aesthetic before they sell it.
We installed wood casement windows throughout the home.
The new casement windows modernized the home and still allowed it to fit in a traditional neighborhood.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.