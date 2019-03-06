<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Window Replacement Preps Queen Village Home for Sale

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on March 6, 2019

black casement windows in queen village

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Queen Village, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

The owner of this Queen Village, Pennsylvania, home wanted windows that would modernize the home and update the aesthetic before they sell it.

We installed wood casement windows throughout the home.

The new casement windows modernized the home and still allowed it to fit in a traditional neighborhood.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

