Window Replacement Updates 108 Year Old Princeton Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on November 14, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Princeton, NJ
Age of Structure:
1910
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This Princeton, NJ homeowner needed to remove their old storm windows and wanted to update the aesthetic of the home without losing the classic look. We installed wood double-hung windows throughout this beautiful 108 year old home. In order to retain the classic look of the home, we did pocket installation, keeping the existing trim. The new double-hung windows improved the functionality while maintaining the original look of the historic home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.