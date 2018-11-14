<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Window Replacement Updates 108 Year Old Princeton Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia

on November 14, 2018

before image of princeton home with new wood double hung windows
after image of princeton home with new wood double hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Princeton, NJ

  • Age of Structure:

    1910

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Double-Hung Windows

This Princeton, NJ homeowner needed to remove their old storm windows and wanted to update the aesthetic of the home without losing the classic look. We installed wood double-hung windows throughout this beautiful 108 year old home. In order to retain the classic look of the home, we did pocket installation, keeping the existing trim. The new double-hung windows improved the functionality while maintaining the original look of the historic home. 



