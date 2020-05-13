Wood and Vinyl Windows Renovate Mantua Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
on May 13, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Mantua, NJ
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
These Mantua, New Jersey, homeowners wanted to replace their windows to improve their home's energy efficiency.They were looking to add a window to the front of their home that would let in more light and be a focal piece for their living room.
We suggested a bay window to let more light in and the homeowners loved the idea of how that would look with their home. From there, we determined that while they wanted a wood bay window, they were looking for an option that would require less maintenance and that would be more budget-friendly for the rest of their home.
We suggested our Pella® 250 Series vinyl double-hung windows to meet the homeowners' maintenance needs and budget. We installed these and a Lifestyle Series wood bay window to complete the replacement project for their home. They love the new look of their home and how much light the bay window lets in.
