Wood Casement Window Replacement in Special Stain

These Swarthmore, PA homeowners needed to replace their windows. Their old windows were black aluminum and very drafty. They've wanted a specific stain color on the inside of their windows for a long time and we were able to help them with the request. We replaced their old drafty aluminum windows with wood casement windows throughout the home. The homeowners were so pleased with their new windows. They got the stain they've always wanted and the new windows are much more energy efficient.