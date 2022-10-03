Wood Casement Windows Add Style, Function and Comfort to Luxury Condo
on October 3, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Ardmore, PA
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Building
Products Used:
This luxury condo in Ardmore, Philadelphia needed windows to add the finishing touch to the building, and our team was there to help.
They chose our wood Lifestyle Series casement windows, which are high quality and versatile — able to fit your building's needs. The new casement windows and doors also provide the necessary functionality to the building. The putty on the windows complements the building's exterior. The clean lines of our Lifestyle wood windows complement the architectural details in the condo.
Overall, the new luxury condo came out beautiful and looks amazing in its location.
